BlogIt for Android

- Last updated on 1/7/2020
Developer's Description
A very simple android demo application which uses the Google Blogger API v3 to allow a user to connect to his/her blogger account and do simple postings and viewing of his/her blog entries. So blog away~ BlogIt is also on Github! Check it out at: https://github.com/skyplor/blogger-me
Any issues, please don't hesitate to contact me via email or raise it in https://github.com/skyplor/blogger-me/issues
- Features
Allows user to post a blog
Allows user to view the posts
Updating of posts
Saving of posts into drafts
Road-map
* Allows saving of draft to blogger
* Allowing the adding of media files and links into the posts
* Add database implementation to allow saving of posts, tags and blogs information. Allows for faster loading
* Adding drag down to refresh implementation to allow sync-ing of database to blog
* Adding full-resync function in menu to clear whole database and re-sync from blogger
