BlogIt for Android

A very simple android demo application which uses the Google Blogger API v3 to allow a user to connect to his/her blogger account and do simple...

A very simple android demo application which uses the Google Blogger API v3 to allow a user to connect to his/her blogger account and do simple postings and viewing of his/her blog entries. So blog away~ BlogIt is also on Github! Check it out at: https://github.com/skyplor/blogger-me

Any issues, please don't hesitate to contact me via email or raise it in https://github.com/skyplor/blogger-me/issues

- Features

Allows user to post a blog

Allows user to view the posts

Updating of posts

Saving of posts into drafts

Road-map

* Allows saving of draft to blogger

* Allowing the adding of media files and links into the posts

* Add database implementation to allow saving of posts, tags and blogs information. Allows for faster loading

* Adding drag down to refresh implementation to allow sync-ing of database to blog

* Adding full-resync function in menu to clear whole database and re-sync from blogger

