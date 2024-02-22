Blogger Pro for Android

Blogging is a great way to express yourself and also a fantastic way to share information with others.

Blogging is a great way to express yourself and also a fantastic way to share information with others. Blogging has quickly become one of the most popular ways of communicating and spreading information and news. There are literally millions of blogs online (dont worry; you can make yours stand out and get noticed with this user friendly app!).

What is Blogger Pro App?

Blogger Pro app is free android app for managing blogs, creating new post or editing existing ones. You can use it to manage your posts, pages, comments without having to make a big investment.

Managing your blog on Blogger Pro is straightforward. Youll need a Google account if you dont already have one.

Blogger Pro is an android app designed to be easy to use, so writers can upload content to their blogs. The text editor is simple, and has an option to toggle into HTML mode. Users can also customize and create HTML content, although doing so requires familiarity of CSS, HTML and web design.

Setting up a post is easy. Start with a base text and customize and enrich your content with colors, fonts, text styles and more. Then, you add a title, label and content for your post. To stay organized, and help readers find posts on specific topics, add labels to each post. This way, all your posts will be properly identified. If you prefer, you could create your post in Google Docs, and then copy and paste it into the editor. You can create multiple posts!

If you want to use your posts as private journal, make your posts private by clicking "Revert to Draft" button. Then your post will not be visible publicly.

You can share your posts with as many people as possible; Blogger Pro makes it easy to share. Its compatible with most social sharing sites, such as Facebook and Twitter, WhatsApp, Pinterest etc.

From the left-hand menu you can create and view your posts and pages, and view comments and statistics. You can also view detailed information about their blogs visitor by clicking statistics tab.

What we like about Blogger Pro;

Simple to get started!

Easy to use and manage!

Hosted by Google so no security issues!

Full offline managing supported!

Lightweight and faster!

Modern UI design with Material Design Components.

Social sharing is geared so you can share to all social networks!

Blogger Pro app has a large international user base and is popular in countries such as Indonesia, India and Brazil.

Although there are more complex blogging apps available, the combination of cost (free) and flexibility of managing content easily, makes Blogger attractive option.

Start your blogging efforts with Blogger Pro app to find out whether youre able to keep up with regular postings and attract a regular audience. For the price (as it is free), Blogger Pro app is a well-rounded blogging tool and an excellent place to start!

Download now!

PS: Since Google has changed its photo storage from PicasaWeb Api to Google Photos Api, our technical team still working on uploading images feature. Please beware of this and keep your positive reviews on app :) In any other suggestions please let us know at ercanduman30@gmail.com