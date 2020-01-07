Blogg - a Blogger Alternative for Android

Key Details of Blogg - a Blogger Alternative
- Last updated on 1/7/2020
- There have been 2 updates
- Virus scan status:
Clean (it's extremely likely that this software program is clean)
Developer's Description
Blogg is an Android app that runs on the Google Blogger platform. It is an alternative to Google's own Blogger app to help you manage your blog better.
Key features:
* REAL TIME rich text editing: bold, underline, italics, strike-through, colored text, different sized text, different fonts, images, and more! (Supported by Android-RTEditor)
* See lists of all posts: published, drafts, and scheduled
* Scheduled publishing: you have the option to postpone when to publish your post
* See how people are reacting to your post: page views and comments
* Swiftly switching between all of your blogs
