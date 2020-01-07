Icon of program: Blogg - a Blogger Alterna…

Blogg - a Blogger Alternative for Android

By Jiahua (Tiger) WangFree

Key Details of Blogg - a Blogger Alternative

  • Blogg is an Android app that runs on the Google Blogger platform.
  • Last updated on 1/7/2020
  • There have been 2 updates
  • Virus scan status:

    Clean (it's extremely likely that this software program is clean)

Enlarged image for Blogg - a Blogger Alterna…

Developer's Description

By Jiahua (Tiger) Wang
Blogg is an Android app that runs on the Google Blogger platform.

Blogg is an Android app that runs on the Google Blogger platform. It is an alternative to Google's own Blogger app to help you manage your blog better.

Key features:

* REAL TIME rich text editing: bold, underline, italics, strike-through, colored text, different sized text, different fonts, images, and more! (Supported by Android-RTEditor)

* See lists of all posts: published, drafts, and scheduled

* Scheduled publishing: you have the option to postpone when to publish your post

* See how people are reacting to your post: page views and comments

* Swiftly switching between all of your blogs

Explore More

Full Specifications

GENERAL
Release
January 7, 2020
Latest update
January 7, 2020
Version
1.0.1
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Platform
Android
Additional Requirements
Requires Android 4.0.3 and up
POPULARITY
Total Downloads
0
Downloads Last Week
0

Related Software