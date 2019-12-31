Blog for Blogger for iOS

Blog, Manage, and View blogs.

BlogHub lets you manage your Blogger blogs, posts, and pages - all from your pocket! Including a powerful Editor, Search, & Multi-blog management, this is the most advanced way to stay on top of your blogs.

**Key Features**

- Manage multiple Blogs

- Create, Edit, Update Posts

- Create, Edit, Update Pages

- Powerful Editor with Full HTML support

- Fast and Simple Post Search

- iPad & Apple Watch Support

- View & Manage Post Comments

- Sign In with your Google Account

- Publish & Unpublish Posts and Pages

- Delete Posts & Pages

- Secure Sign In / Sign Out

Keeping your readers/viewers updated is important and now, you can do so with just a few taps.

The Editor includes several HTML element support such as Headings, Paragraphs, Links, Images, direct HTML code editor, and much more.

Privacy: Blog connects directly to your Blogger account and never stores any information off device. We never send any of your information to our servers for any reason.

Feedback: We will be continuously improving the app and encourage all kinds of feedback, suggestions, and issue reporting. Don't hesitate to reach out with question or concern.