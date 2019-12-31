Icon of program: Blog for Blogger

Blog for Blogger for iOS

By Top NinePaid
Key Details of Blog for Blogger

  • Blog, Manage, and View blogs.
  • Last updated on 12/31/2019
  • There have been 8 updates
  Virus scan status:

    Clean (it's extremely likely that this software program is clean)

Developer's Description

By Top Nine
Blog, Manage, and View blogs.

BlogHub lets you manage your Blogger blogs, posts, and pages - all from your pocket! Including a powerful Editor, Search, & Multi-blog management, this is the most advanced way to stay on top of your blogs.

**Key Features**

- Manage multiple Blogs

- Create, Edit, Update Posts

- Create, Edit, Update Pages

- Powerful Editor with Full HTML support

- Fast and Simple Post Search

- iPad & Apple Watch Support

- View & Manage Post Comments

- Sign In with your Google Account

- Publish & Unpublish Posts and Pages

- Delete Posts & Pages

- Secure Sign In / Sign Out

Keeping your readers/viewers updated is important and now, you can do so with just a few taps.

The Editor includes several HTML element support such as Headings, Paragraphs, Links, Images, direct HTML code editor, and much more.

Privacy: Blog connects directly to your Blogger account and never stores any information off device. We never send any of your information to our servers for any reason.

Feedback: We will be continuously improving the app and encourage all kinds of feedback, suggestions, and issue reporting. Don't hesitate to reach out with question or concern.

Full Specifications

GENERAL
Release
December 31, 2019
Latest update
December 31, 2019
Version
1.1
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Platform
iOS
Operating System
iOS 12.1.2
Additional Requirements
Requires iOS 13.0 and watchOS 6.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
POPULARITY
Total Downloads
0
Downloads Last Week
0

