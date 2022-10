Blipp is a social media app that allows you to explore what's going on around you through photo and video.When you upload a photo or video it gets sent to a global map in the form of a blipp.You can view other user's blipps by clicking and navigating to them on the map. Blipps last for 24 hours and then they disappear forever. The map will display red blipps and green blipps. Red blipps are users who you choose not to follow. Green blipps are user thats you follow. Reward other users with points for taking pictures and video of interesting content.