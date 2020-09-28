Sign in to add and modify your software
myschoolmedia, is the new must-have app for all school communications.
School to pupil check
Pupil to school check
Teacher to pupil check
Pupil to teacher check
Pupil to pupil check
Group of pupils -check
Pupils love it, teachers love it, simple, effective and fun to use it makes ineffective school communication a thing of the past.
Safe, secure and educational, myschoolmedia covers all your needs-
School news check
Bulletin boards -check
Sports results check
Homework delivery check
Teacher pupil feedback check
School calendar check
Environmental project updates check
myschoolmedia works as a closed community with its unique handshake between school and teacher security is guaranteed. This makes it safe for all ages and is a safe and secure preparation for pupils journey into the world of social media giving them a great grounding in the safe use of social media before moving outside their immediate community.
Already accepted by a leading educational establishment as their sole safe app for communicating with children myschoolmedia is going to become a 21st century mainstay of safe and secure communication between school and pupil.