blinx4school for iOS

By box&rox Free

Developer's Description

By box&rox

myschoolmedia, is the new must-have app for all school communications.

School to pupil check

Pupil to school check

Teacher to pupil check

Pupil to teacher check

Pupil to pupil check

Group of pupils -check

Pupils love it, teachers love it, simple, effective and fun to use it makes ineffective school communication a thing of the past.

Safe, secure and educational, myschoolmedia covers all your needs-

School news check

Bulletin boards -check

Sports results check

Homework delivery check

Teacher pupil feedback check

School calendar check

Environmental project updates check

myschoolmedia works as a closed community with its unique handshake between school and teacher security is guaranteed. This makes it safe for all ages and is a safe and secure preparation for pupils journey into the world of social media giving them a great grounding in the safe use of social media before moving outside their immediate community.

Already accepted by a leading educational establishment as their sole safe app for communicating with children myschoolmedia is going to become a 21st century mainstay of safe and secure communication between school and pupil.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

