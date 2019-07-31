Meet Bleuberi, a new mobile app to help you manage and understand all your unique health needs with epilepsy.

With our hands free audio recordings, Bleuberi lets you time and describe a seizure with detailed verbal notes about your observations. Bleuberi will save and remember all your observational notes. Return to Bleuberi anytime and quickly add as little or as much information as you want in the seizure and daily health journals.

Bleuberi is best at doing these things for you:

- Track seizure type, duration, severity, frequency, and more;

- Monitor and track mood, anxiety, aggression, energy, sleep, appetite and more;

- Stay on top of your medications (pharmaceuticals, supplements and cannabis oil) with reminders and notifications;

- Bleuberi helps you uncover patterns, trends, and triggers by turning all of your seizure and health journaling into meaningful data, transforming them into easily understandable graphs;

- Have answers for your doctors questions at your fingertips all in one place;

- Bleuberis cloud based platform safely and securely keeps all your information from each day and for all the weeks, months and years youve been dealing with epilepsy.

Focus on your family and take care of you. Bleuberi is by your side to make sense of the chaos and help you take back control. We want to encourage you to be better self reporters. The better you get at observational self reporting, the more you and Bleuberi can both learn and grow. You can accumulate neurons, a point system that will enable you to enhance your Bleuberi experience. For more information on Bleuberi, please visit www.bleuberi.com.

To start your new partnership off right:

Bleuberi is offering a TWO WEEK FREE get to know you trial.

Bleuberi wants to continue to innovate, improve, and adapt along with your changing needs in dealing with epilepsy. In order to do so, we unfortunately need to charge a service fee. Once your 2 week free trial is over, Bleuberi hopes one of the subscription plans below will work for you:

- Monthly Subscription: $14.99 a month, billed monthly;

- Annual Subscription: $ 9.99 a month, billed annually at $119.88; or

- Lifetime Subscription: $599.00 one time payment for a lifetime of hope.

The total amount for the subscription period will be charged to your iTunes Account. Any unused portion of your 2 week free trial will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription. The subscription automatically renews at the end of each term, unless canceled in your iTunes Account within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. After purchasing a subscription, you can manage your subscription and auto-renewal may be turned off in the Account Settings.

Bleuberis prices are in US Dollar (USD) currency. Pricing in other currencies and countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

For our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, please visit our website.

Terms of Service:

https://bleuberi.com/terms-conditions/

Privacy Policy:

https://bleuberi.com/privacy-policy

Contact us at contact@bleuberi.com