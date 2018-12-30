X

black for Android

By Bart Bonte Free

Developer's Description

By Bart Bonte

The sequel to my 'yellow' and 'red' games is here!

Can you make the screen black in 50 levels?

Each level has its own logic.

Do you need help? Use the light bulb button that will appear after a while in the top right of each level to get a hint. There are multiple hints for each level.

With the premium unlock in-app you will not get ads before the hints.

A Bart Bonte / bontegames puzzle game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release December 30, 2018
Date Added December 30, 2018
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 14
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping