blabel is a free, real time, multimedia messaging service that allows exchange of all type of multimedia messages in every devices. blabel is the first instant messaging service in the world available on smartphones, tablets, desktops, connect tv, smart watch and game consoles. It 's simple, powerful, secure, private, multi-platform and cross device.The center button (POP) is multifunctional.You can send pokes, audible alerts, and voice messages. With a tap on the button you send a poke (user can define custom message), with two tap the button calls an audible alert accompanied by a blabel emoticons. While holding down the center button you can send a voice message (push to talk).For your important and confidential messages, enabling the private mode, you can set the self-destruction of all sent content, so the message can only be read for a certain time, leaving no trace on web or on devices where they were displayed.Selecting the + symbol on top in the right, choose from your address book contact one blabel contact and moving forward through the Chat button.Selecting the + symbol on top in the right, choose the contacts that you want join in the group, the group name and moving forward through the group button.blabel is a service developed and run by young people who believe in a world where you can communicate in a totally free.blabel allows the use of 5 CONNECTED DEVICES TO THE SAME USER!! On the devices YOU SYNCHRONIZE CONTACTS, YOUR SETTINGS, THEMES, WALLPAPERS, SOUNDS, etc. YOU SHOULD NOT RESET EVERYTHING EVERY TIME YOU LOG ON WITH A NEW DEVICE!!blabel is a completely FREE App!!Follow us for updates and news:www.blabel.comhttps://www.facebook.com/blabelmessengerhttp://instagram.com/blabelmessengerhttps://twitter.com/blabelmessenger

Dont worry, be happy. Version 2.4 with important new features:- Bug fixing Now available the support for Apple Watch:- Reply to all the blabel messages on your Apple Watch using your voice to write the message and the quick ready-to-use answer- Use blabel with your favorite contacts on Apple Watch to do more while you are travelling We are growing. Help us to improve blabel!Send us your suggestion to: blabel@blabel.com

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added March 9, 2015
Version 2.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

