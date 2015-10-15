bitpuf is a platform for sharing impermanent content privately.You begin by creating a Clip, which can include images, videos, files, and text, then choosing your audience and expiration date. Your Clip is like a blackboard that reflects changes instantaneously and erases itself when you tell it to.bitpuf is a great platform for social sharing, but its not a network. We insist on protecting your personal information and respecting your privacy: your content is encrypted, nothing is tracked, no personal profile is created, nothing is archived.Use bitpuf to be quietly social, truly privateyou get all the reach of a network, but none of the exposure.With bitpuf you can: Share personal moments with family and friends. Photos, videos, or just a few words. It's delivered user-to-user, directly within the app, encrypted, secure, authenticated. Manage temporary content. Auto-expiration and notifications make it easy. Share content that is time-sensitive, short-term, or private. Its deleted upon expiration and never archived. Organize multi-media projects. Keep all related documents and media files on a single Clip. Accessible to those you choose, available until it expires. Share a work in progress. Updates are instantaneous so theres no fussing with versions. Selecting and eliminating content is easy with the album-style Clip layout.Share your content, keep it private, let it expirebitpuf it!To learn more about using bitpuf, visit our Help and FAQ pages, available in nine languages.