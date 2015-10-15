X

bitpuf for iOS

bitpuf is a platform for sharing impermanent content privately.You begin by creating a Clip, which can include images, videos, files, and text, then choosing your audience and expiration date. Your Clip is like a blackboard that reflects changes instantaneously and erases itself when you tell it to.bitpuf is a great platform for social sharing, but its not a network. We insist on protecting your personal information and respecting your privacy: your content is encrypted, nothing is tracked, no personal profile is created, nothing is archived.Use bitpuf to be quietly social, truly privateyou get all the reach of a network, but none of the exposure.With bitpuf you can: Share personal moments with family and friends. Photos, videos, or just a few words. It's delivered user-to-user, directly within the app, encrypted, secure, authenticated. Manage temporary content. Auto-expiration and notifications make it easy. Share content that is time-sensitive, short-term, or private. Its deleted upon expiration and never archived. Organize multi-media projects. Keep all related documents and media files on a single Clip. Accessible to those you choose, available until it expires. Share a work in progress. Updates are instantaneous so theres no fussing with versions. Selecting and eliminating content is easy with the album-style Clip layout.Share your content, keep it private, let it expirebitpuf it!To learn more about using bitpuf, visit our Help and FAQ pages, available in nine languages.

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added October 15, 2015
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems iOS
