bitFlyer is where the world buys crypto. Easily buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and more within minutes.

Since 2014, bitFlyer has been trusted by millions across the globe as a secure avenue to easily buy and sell crypto. Today, we are the only exchange licensed to operate in the United States, Japan, and Europe.

BUY QUICKLY

Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and more in just a few steps. Creating an account takes minutes and is totally free! Start with as little as $1.

DEPOSIT INSTANTLY

Transfer USD to bitFlyer directly from your bank account for free and use your funds to buy bitcoin and more immediately.

COINS AVAILABLE

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC)

VISUALIZE YOUR PERFORMANCE

bitFlyer makes it easy for you to know how your crypto portfolio is doing. Keep track of your profit and loss, view your trade history, and seamlessly visualize your portfolio.

STAY ON TOP OF THE MARKET

See real-time price data for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, get notified about market movements, and access the latest crypto news in the market, all without leaving the app.

SEND AND RECEIVE CRYPTO

bitFlyer makes sending and receiving cryptocurrencies effortless. Simply scan a QR code or register an external address and get the most out of your crypto.

SECURITY AND RELIABILITY

bitFlyer is the only platform in the world licensed to operate in the US (47 states and territories, including New York), Japan (under the Japanese Financial Services Agency), and the European Union (with the CSSF License).

We ensure the safety of your funds with state-of-the-art security features including cold wallets, Multisig, 2FA, Installation of web application firewall (WAF), encryption of customer information, asset segregation and more.

Disclaimers

The fees incurred when using our services, other expenses, calculation methods, etc. are as defined in our Fees and Taxes.

Cryptocurrencies are not a legal tender with values guaranteed by any country or third party.

Cryptocurrencies are digitally recorded, and transfers are performed on their networks. If any major problems occur in the process of a transfer, the cryptocurrency may disappear and its value may be lost.

If the private keys or passwords used in electronic authentication are lost, you may completely lose access to the corresponding cryptocurrency and its value may be lost.

Fluctuations in the prices of cryptocurrencies may cause losses may be incurred.

If, due to changes in the external environment or other factors, bitFlyer is unable to continue doing business, customer assets will be processed in accordance with all applicable laws and ordinances, but there is a possibility that customers deposited fiat and/or cryptocurrency may be impossible to return.

Since there are risks associated with the structure of cryptocurrencies, please read and fully understand our Written Explanation and make trades based on your own judgement and at your responsibility.