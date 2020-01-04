X

birminghappy for iOS

By Elizabeth Teague Free

By Elizabeth Teague

Connecting citizens of the Magic City to happy hour deals at great bars and restaurants! Feeling thirsty? Launch the app to find deals still going on today. Filter deals by day, area of town, drink type, and end time to find the perfect spot.

We're local to Birmingham, Alabama, and we're regularly seeking out deals to send your way. Our database is updated by actual humans, not robots! Now that's something to smile about. :)

Eat, drink, be happy.

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

