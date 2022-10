Developer's Description By Skywulf

bindl bridges social networking and travelling. Never again miss out on the pristine waters of a hidden beach. Never again lose touch with the amazing people you've met. Never again find out you and a friend were in the same city after they've left. Inspire Feeds - See the most popular photos in your location, or anywhere in the world, by interacting with the bindl photo feeds. Save other peoples inspirational images, or upload your own photos for the world to see. Trail - An automatically created interactive route plot, which logs your uploaded photos by location, with a one-touch facebook album upload.Connect - Add the friends you've made, by connecting with people whose paths you've crossed. Stay connected with the bindl newsfeed, an ad free, pug-free, clutter-free newsreel of all your friends recent travel activity.- Stay in touch with simple, minimalist, instant messaging- Keep up to date with recent uploads and archived trails- Notifications when your friends check in nearby- Recreate your own past trails - Share your photos and trails with one touch facebook album upload- See where people went next after your current location