What is bills4u?

bills4u is an app used to make bill payments of your mobiles, broadband connections, landlines, wireless dongles, DTH services and many more. Mobile/DTH prepaid accounts can also be recharged using bills4u. bills4u has a feature called bills organizer to manage your bill statements with many billers. It also has bill presentment and calendarization. Bill presentment feature aggregates and presents various statements of bills across many devices without altering the display styles. Bills calendarization or bills calendar is a feature which lists all your bills to be paid and precisely makes alerts about the deadlines for various billers well-in-advance so that you can pay bills on time without any late penalties.

About us

bills4u is promoted by Vayana, which is a market leader in providing internet and mobile banking services for many years. We are leveraging all our banking experience to make Bill Payments a real pleasure to you! At bills4u, we are very passionate about providing you with the best in class, secure bill payment experience, in a smooth and efficient manner. Vayana has strong professional tie-ups with leading payment gateways and aggregators to provide you with a seamless bill payment experience with instant status confirmation.

Functions and Merits

bills4u automatically aggregates and calendarizes all your bills, in a unique way without asking for your biller details.

The prepaid mobile/DTH recharge services from bills4u helps you find your latest balances of your prepaid mobiles. It also has recharge alerts based on your actual usage.

We will never ask you any of your personal details except your email id. At present, bills4u supports Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo accounts. Your email id is sufficient for us to identify you in a unique manner.You can add new billers or deregister billers from bills4u app at any time.

bills4u ensures that once the bill is paid, it could not be paid again as that option would be closed immediately.

In case you have misplaced your smart phone, you still won't lose any data on your bills4u account. All data is stored on our central servers and you can login to your bills4u account using any other smart phone.

bills4u uses the most stringent measures for making your bill payments safe and secure. The payment pages are encrypted with latest encryption technologies which encrypt all your data between our servers and the billers.bills4u never stores your passwords.

The Bill Payment Process

At bills4u, youll view the bill amount for making a payment. Once you confirm your request, bills4u connects you to our payment gateway partners. There you can choose any one payment options from credit cards, debit cards or net banking. bills4u enables you to pay all your bills online instantly from the comfort of your home or office or even while youre on a holiday.

When will your bills get paid?

After your payment gets approved, we would be sending the money to your billers. However, the time for settling the amount with your account might be varying according to your billers.For each bill payment, bills4u sends you a digital receipt with a unique reference number as provided by your biller. This receipt will be emailed to you for record purposes.

The Service Merchants Covered

All the features of bills4u can be used for paying postpaid bills of Airtel, Idea, Reliance, and other service merchants available in your circle.bills4u can also be used for prepaid recharge of your mobiles and DTH services from service merchants like Airtel, Tata Docomo, Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata Sky among many others.