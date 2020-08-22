Join or Sign In

big big channel for Android

By Big Big Channel Limited

By Big Big Channel Limited

big big channel with an infinite possibility as a brand new trending concept of online platform application combined conventional TV, social media and our new online shopping platform-big big shop.

Over 600 artists, including singers and KOLs from China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, may go live anytime or posting videos to share with users the latest news about beauty, food, school life, family life, music, game, travel and so on, let everyone know about worldwide trends anytime. Also, the celebrities will share their recent activities, real lives off work and exclusive eye-catching behind-the-scenes to the fans. Fans can constantly track and interact with their beloved idols 24/7. Barrier no longer exists between celebrities and fans! Simple registration can keep your eye open on all the videos with the latest update idols/TVB/big big channel you have never been that close with them in real life! Also, dont forget to subscribe the celebs or programs and interact with them through comments during live even sending emojis or presents to them, show support for your much-loved artistes

A new interactive and innovative online shopping platform - big big shop provides user the selective product with class. Audiences can purchase directly from big big shop for the product that appeared on TV drama, variety show or even artist favourite in live. Basically, You can buy everything you see!

Big big shop aims for the best offers in Hong Kong and wholeheartedly select high-end product so that users can enjoy the best valued shopping journey beyond your imagination. Handy purchasing as a guest or member, you can enjoy secure payment, convenient delivery, click and collect service, responsive customer services, the one-off online shopping services. Fans can also purchase artists-related-products provided directly from the celebrities on big big shop, simple and easy!

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 2.17.1

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
