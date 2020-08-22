this application is a live wallpaper or screensaver of big ben wallpapers set the app as live wallpaper to decorate your phone downloads big ben wallpapers from our store page. we have the best collection of big ben wallpapers. you can also download other live wallpaper in case you dont find this lwp suitable for you, we had a vast lwp collection.

the clock tower of the palace of westminster officially named saint stephen's tower is commonly known as the big ben. the tower is one of london's most famous landmarks. the clock inside the tower was the world's largest when it was installed in the middle of the nineteenth century. large clock wallpaper. the name big ben actually refers to the clock's hour bell, the largest of the clock's five bells. the other four are used as quarter bells. the clock was the largest in the world and is still the largest in great-britain. the clock faces have a diameter of almost 25ft (7.5m). the hour hand is 9ft or 2.7m long and the minute hand measures 14ft (4.25m) long. the large clock wallpaper is known for its reliability, it has rarely failed during its long life span. even after the nearby house of commons was destroyed by bombing during world war ii, the clock kept on chiming. the clock's mechanism, designed by edmund beckett denison, has a remarkable accuracy. the large clock wallpaper rate is adjusted by simply adding small pennies on the shoulder of the pendulum. the tower was constructed between 1843 and 1858 as the clock tower of the palace of westminster. large clock wallpaper. the palace is now better known as the houses of parliament.