Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

bicloo officiel for Android

By JCDecaux SA Free

Developer's Description

By JCDecaux SA

A station every 300 meters

Download the bicloo officiel app and access to the 1 230 bikes and 120 stations ! Enjoy a new experience of bike-sharing and ride in a total freedom!

Ride a bike has never been so simple

Open the app and activate the geoloc service to find the nearest station with avalaible bikes.

When close to the station, press release a biclooPlus and pick yours!

At the end of your trip you receive a notification on your mobile which confirm that your bike has been properly returned and ask you to share your experience with the users community!

For a year, a day or even a trip: find the plan that suits you!

The bicloo officiel app offers you the choice between different plans. The first 30 minutes of each trip are always free. Your credit card payments are secure.

One plan, several users

You can borrow up to 5 bikes simultaneously and invite friends to discover the service with the bicloo officiel app. Holder or not of an annual plan, you can buy up to 5 short-term plan in one transaction!

Get rewards

Participate to the service and its improvment by evaluating your bike at the end of your trip, report a default to the technical service in the app or turn back your biclooPlus in a bonus station.

bicloo news!

Keep in touch with bicloo: latest innovations, temporary stations closures, tipsfor more fun with bicloo!

Hotline

Consult the list of your plans and past trips, easily contact our support by phone (French/English/Spanish) or through the app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.11.1

General

Release July 19, 2020
Date Added July 19, 2020
Version 1.11.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now