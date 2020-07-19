A station every 300 meters

Download the bicloo officiel app and access to the 1 230 bikes and 120 stations ! Enjoy a new experience of bike-sharing and ride in a total freedom!

Ride a bike has never been so simple

Open the app and activate the geoloc service to find the nearest station with avalaible bikes.

When close to the station, press release a biclooPlus and pick yours!

At the end of your trip you receive a notification on your mobile which confirm that your bike has been properly returned and ask you to share your experience with the users community!

For a year, a day or even a trip: find the plan that suits you!

The bicloo officiel app offers you the choice between different plans. The first 30 minutes of each trip are always free. Your credit card payments are secure.

One plan, several users

You can borrow up to 5 bikes simultaneously and invite friends to discover the service with the bicloo officiel app. Holder or not of an annual plan, you can buy up to 5 short-term plan in one transaction!

Get rewards

Participate to the service and its improvment by evaluating your bike at the end of your trip, report a default to the technical service in the app or turn back your biclooPlus in a bonus station.

bicloo news!

Keep in touch with bicloo: latest innovations, temporary stations closures, tipsfor more fun with bicloo!

Hotline

Consult the list of your plans and past trips, easily contact our support by phone (French/English/Spanish) or through the app.