With bibliounimi you can search the library catalogue for books and documents in libraries in the University of Milan's Library System. You can:- Search library holdings for availability of books and other materials or use a fast bar code search to find documents.- Check the availability of documents in libraries.- Request or place booking for the loan of an item or extend an items loan period.- Save items in your personal bibliography.- Suggest an item for purchase to the librarian.- Check your status as a library patron.Furthermore, this version includes:- iPad desing which uses the the full iPad screen to make more information immediately available.- new search filters and capabilities using facets and classifications: tags, authors, year of publication, material types, etc...- you can now choose multiple preferred libraries.- listings highlight documents available in preferred libraries.- document details show availability on the same page.- you can now share events, news and titles on the major social networks.- synchronize your bibliograohy with the library portal.