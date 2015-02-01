X

By Ning Jiang Free

By Ning Jiang
BeyondHorizonSchool is a private organization that offers after school in-person mathematics instruction and mentorship as well as online support in an open forum environment. We are also planning to offer online classes in the near future. Our mission is to lead students to explore the realm of mathematics and its intriguing topics, discover and appreciate the beauty in mathematics, and both master and enjoy the subject through thinking, learning, and exercising. This mobile application is to provide another channel for users to interact with us through their iphones in addition to the web portal www.beyondhorizonschool.com. A user can sign up through www.beyondhorizonschool.com and then log in to explore its functionalities. We will constantly enhance it with more features.Thanks for trying it!

version 2.1

1. update database table schema to include thumbnail image for the submitted imaged by the students and teachers 2. enhance UI to show the names of students who submitted questions and teachers who answered the questions, and also show the thumbnail images to improve the performance 3. Whenever the image is really uploaded to the backend system, the user will be prompted with a "image uploading success" dialog to provide the best experience.

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added February 1, 2015
Version 2.1

iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
