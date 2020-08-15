Sign in to add and modify your software
Listen to Podcast and keep updated with activities at Bethel
Bethel is a Spirit empowered, non-denominational church located in southeastern Ohio. Our Sunday morning contemporary worship service includes dynamic praise and worship and anointed teachings from the word of God. With the Bethel App you can listen to podcast, view the weekly bulletin and see upcoming events with the calendar. Also check out all the supported ministries.