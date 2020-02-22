berbel T+A allows you to operate network-compatible ceiling lift hoods conveniently and wirelessly.

berbel T+A offers the possibility of convenient operation of almost all functions, even without direct visual contact to the device.

The app also displays information about the device status, the currently selected source and the media being played.

The built-in Control Point function allows you to conveniently browse your music stored on UPnp servers and create favorites and playlists