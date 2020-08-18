A necklace is a circular jewelry that is attached or hung to one's neck. traditionally, usually a necklace is made of precious metal; such as gold, silver, platinum or other precious metals, precious stones such as diamonds and gems, and a series of pearls or beads.

Currently the material used for making necklaces is quite diverse, for example; iron, bronze, copper, ceramics, glass, saga seeds, cloth, stone, rattan, wood, bamboo, horns, leather, bones, shells, plastic, and many more.