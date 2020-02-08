You must learn how to treat a dog, but in this game, you will learn exactly how a Pomeranian puppy needs to be taking care of. If you are thinking about it is actually pretty obvious that the Pomeranian race is a pretty expensive and also you could say they are pretentious as well. And their looks help a lot because they are literally irresistible. You are about to offer some for a little puppy who asks for your grooming. You will need patience and a big sum of love for these fluffy creatures. First comes the fun so you will be bathing him in a lot of bubbled water and you have to let him play with his duck and the little shark. His fur gone crazy and you have to remediate it in the bathing process. Now he could enjoy the washing and the spoiling too. He is all wet and you need to focus on his fur to be cleaned up and well cared. To distract him add those plastic animals into the water so he could play a little bit while you are doing your job. Apply shampoo and rub until it gets bubbly. Remove it and then get him out to be able to dry his skin and fur. Use the towel first then the dryer, brush the fur to get rid of that unwanted hair. Apply a spa cream and let him relax. Use that special device to clean and cut his claws after you clean the teeth and raze the surplus of hair. When the puppy is happy, move to the dressing part to design a stylish look with colorful accessories and crazy outfits for dogs. Pose and show off the work you've accomplished during this new dog game. You can even put a funny face on the dog to match your adopted style.

You should take a closer look at the features this game brings because you might be surprised by the multitude of them. Here there are:

- Cool procedure to execute during the game

- Taking care of a cute little animal who needs your grooming

- Variety of interesting tools and multiple processes to accomplish

- Joyful music and cute graphics

- New abilities to gain during the process

- Funky accessories and interesting styles to adopt

- Help a Pomeranian dog to have a relaxing day at spa for puppies

- Get to know what it takes to handle this kind of pet