The goal of the game is to get each of the 300 individual hand-drawn cards and stick them into a digital album. It has been crafted to celebrate the 300 year anniversary of the founding of Liechtenstein, therefore each of these cards features the image of a person, place, or element of historical, societal, or political importance from the principalities past 300 years. The pictures are accompanied by a short explanatory text to help players learn some facts about the country. Because Liechtenstein is quickly becoming a major FinTech hub, the game integrates blockchain technology. To accomplish the goal of the game, players acquire collectable cards from different sources and trade with each other until they have obtained all of them.

bd300 was designed to help players learn:

- About the unique history and culture of Liechtenstein

- How blockchain technology can be used for a game

A good part of the cards in the game are rare, and the setup has been chosen in such a form, that players must actively look for ways how to trade their duplicate cards into cards they need. The trading system is all based on blockchain technology, giving players a seamless, first hand experience of this technology in action. By making smart card trades, players will be able to collect all 300 of the cards and fill up their digital album. The first 300 albums to be completed will be printed out and presented to the winners.

Available in both English and German, bd300 can be enjoyed by anyone! The game is simple enough for anyone to quickly learn the basic concepts and get started collecting and trading. With a beautiful, hand-drawn art style and an intuitive User Interface, bd300 can be played by young and old alike, whether you are a native Liechtensteiner, a curious trivia buff, or a blockchain enthusiast.