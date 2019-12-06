bassline
a centralized application for you to browse and plan for the music festivals you are attending or are interested in
ARTIST TRACKING
Follow an artist to see if they are performing in multiple festivals to catch the next show if you missed one at a previous festival.
FESTIVAL PLANNING
View upcoming events, compare lineups, see if any of your favorited artists are attending.
SCHEDULE CREATION
Create multiple schedules based on must-watch artists, artists you're interested in, or just artists that your friends want to see.
PLAYLIST GENERATION
Generate playlists on Apple Music based on your favorite artists or the entire festival. You can also listen straight from the app. (Spotify coming soon)
the funk shall be within you.
Please note: the event lineups and schedules may not be up to data and are always subject to change
by the next pop...
COMING SOON:
- Playlist Generation Customizations
- More Festivals To Be Added
- Spotify Support
- Get alerted when lineups change
- Get notified of any schedule conflicts when you generate a playlist
- User Profile
- Share playlists and schedules with friends
- Set your default music streaming service
Have any suggestions? Let us know on Twitter. @basslineevents
