bassline

a centralized application for you to browse and plan for the music festivals you are attending or are interested in

ARTIST TRACKING

Follow an artist to see if they are performing in multiple festivals to catch the next show if you missed one at a previous festival.

FESTIVAL PLANNING

View upcoming events, compare lineups, see if any of your favorited artists are attending.

SCHEDULE CREATION

Create multiple schedules based on must-watch artists, artists you're interested in, or just artists that your friends want to see.

PLAYLIST GENERATION

Generate playlists on Apple Music based on your favorite artists or the entire festival. You can also listen straight from the app. (Spotify coming soon)

the funk shall be within you.

Please note: the event lineups and schedules may not be up to data and are always subject to change

by the next pop...

COMING SOON:

- Playlist Generation Customizations

- More Festivals To Be Added

- Spotify Support

- Get alerted when lineups change

- Get notified of any schedule conflicts when you generate a playlist

- User Profile

- Share playlists and schedules with friends

- Set your default music streaming service

Have any suggestions? Let us know on Twitter. @basslineevents