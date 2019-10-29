X

baby shark escape for Android

By joefubu05 Free

Developer's Description

By joefubu05

the game its about the cat who is trying to save his life from the shark thats is so hungry

to eat the cat.....plz help the cat.

Disclaimer:

This is an unofficial app. This app and its

content are not officially endorsed or produced

by, nor associated with or affiliated with the

music artist(s) or any associated entities of the

artist(s), such as management or record label.

All trademarks and copyrights are property of

their respective owners. This application has ads

that comply with the Google Play Policy and Please

support the artists and their companies.

New version comming soon

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 29, 2019
Date Added October 29, 2019
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
