This is a game about baby hungry , he needs to drink milk . You are the one to give him fully milk !*** How to play : Just touch the baby to open his mouth . You need to open baby mouth when the milk drop insize the baby mouth . *** How to share : Let's your friends know about how do you take care your baby . Press share facebook or twitter button to share your score . But you need to login your facebook / twitter account first , go to Setting in your iphone/ipod touch/ipad and chose facebook/twitter to login . And then just go to your game share it !*** Enjoy the time with my game , play with your family or your friends . Give me a rate if you like it , thanks !