The b.bot Mobile Game for Potty Training introduces a fun learning experience that is appreciated by both children and their parents. The game is designed with three-dimensional elements and colorful settings that encourage interaction with the games hero b.bot. By using the 3d character, b.bot is able to replicate recognizable signs and sensations; helping kids connect with the physical act of using the potty while making it fun, joyful and loaded with rewards and interactive play. The b.bot potty training game offers several features including:

Dress-up: Children can customize b.bot with a variety of clothing items and accessories, using their creativity to adapt the character to their individual personality.

Feed b.bot: Children can feed their b.bot characters a variety of healthy snacks, teaching them the importance of establishing healthy eating habits; while connecting how their bodies need to use the potty after they eat or drink.

Mini-games: b.bot also offers educational mini-games that help kids build strong cognitive skills. These mobile games are updated on a regular basis to grow along with the child and continue to support their educational development.

eCubed Designs is a forward-thinking company that provides educational, environmentally and emotionally friendly products, services, and technologies for children ages 2-6 and their parents. Although the b.bot application is strong enough to stand on its own, eCubed Designs is more than just a mobile gaming company. b.bot is an interactive mobile platform that creates a fun but educational 3D experience to help children progress through important developmental milestones; such as potty training and early childhood developmental skills.

Centered around healthy child development and education, eCubed aligns b.bot with its other proprietary brands like BottomZz Up, lets get this potty started all-in-one potty training toolkit. With a high expectation that the b.bot character will be quickly befriended by children around the world, the eCubed brand is currently exploring a variety of other opportunities to rapidly reach the market and extend the value of each character fan. These opportunities include merchandising (toys, books, and apparel) and the potential for an animated television series centered around the applications mascot, b.bot.

Over several years, eCubed has worked to solve the challenge of effective potty-training first with the introduction of the BottomZz Up training underwear, and now with the development of b.bot.