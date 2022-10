Stay up to date on your favorite Arizona sports teams with the azcentral sports app. Get the latest insider news and information plus scores, photo galleries, videos, stats and more for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns as well as Arizona and Arizona State University and Arizona high schools.Want to tell us what you think of the app? We want to hear from you. While we take every review and suggestion into consideration when designing our app, we cannot answer reviews. Please reach out to us directly at mobilesupport@gannett.com.