Work more productively with your team: both in the office and on the road. Use tasks to communicate, keep everybody up to date and track your progress. Easy scheduling and fast time tracking simplify your workflows.

Get the app thats already helping 1.000s of teams to be more productive. Our awork app is the perfect companion to our professional, web-based project management tool.

KICK-OFF NEW PROJECTS

- Create new projects with tasks and checklists

- Keep track of projects current status

- Group and filter projects by status

- Schedule deadlines and get notified of important changes

PLAN PROJECTS AND RESOURCES

- Coordinate your project portfolio

- Gantt-Charts for every project and for the entire team

- Simple, integrated resource planning

- Perfect project overview

PLAN TASKS AND CREATE NEW TASKS ON THE ROAD

- Add ideas to your projects from the mobile app

- View all tasks for a high-level overview

- Assign tasks, set deadlines and milestones

- Mark tasks as completed or change their status

- Comment on tasks to update your team

ONLINE AND OFFLINE

- All changes made in the mobile app automatically appear in the web application

- Temporarily offline? As soon as you reconnect, your changes will sync to our servers

COMMUNICATE WITH YOUR TEAM

- Answer questions in a tasks activity feed

- Inform the team about the current status

- Get notifications for important updates

- Use awork to transfer project-related files

- Integrate the leading chat tools Slack and Microsoft Teams

TRACK YOUR TIMES

- Simple and intuitive time tracking

- See all time entries at a glance

- Track using the stopwatch for tasks and projects

CREATE REPORTS AND INVOICE TIMES

- Use the awork web application to create individual reports from your time entries

- Use our billing tool integrations to create invoices based on your reports

AUTOMATE WORKFLOWS

- Create recurring tasks

- Use task bundles to create project templates

HQLabs GmbH

awork is built by productivity-loving engineers from Hamburg, Germany