This application informs and explains in detail about the car repair manual and also comes with easy to understand explanations. especially in the wiring diagram

1, Body Systems

- Deffoger

- Fixed and Moveable Windows

- Horn

- Exterior Light

- Fog Light

- Head light

- Interior Light

- Interior Light Diming

- Outside Rearview Mirror

- Door Lock

- Wiper And Washer

- Brakes

- Antilock Brake System

- Hydraulic Brakes

- HVAC

- HVAC - Automatic

- HVAC - Manual

- Safety And Security

- Immobilizer

- Object Detection

- Remote Function

- Seat Belt

- SIR

2, Theft Detterent System

- Driver Information and Entertainment

- Cellular, Entertainment, and Navigation

- Audible Warning

- Instrument Cluster

- Secondary and Configurable Customer Controls

- Seats

- Power Seats

3, Electrical Wiring Diagram

- Power And Signal Distribution

- Data Communication

- Body Control System

- Power Outlets

- Wiring Systems and Power Management

- Ground Distribution

- Ignition Lock

- Power Distribution

- Power Moding

- Trailer Connector

- Engine

- Cruise Control

- Engine Controls

- Engine Cooling

- Engine Electrical

- Starting and Charging

- Transmission

- Automatic Transmission Controls

- Manual Transmission

- Shift Lock Control

This application do not need internet connection (can be used offline) Free download

What's new in version 1.1

Release September 29, 2018
Date Added September 29, 2018
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Total Downloads 41
Downloads Last Week 0
