Authors Direct for Android

Now you can enjoy audiobooks purchased directly from your favorite authors. Authors Direct gives you everything you need to listen to those audiobooks. There are no ads, no upselling promoted content, and no storefront. Nothing between you and your audiobook. Just a great experience for listening to audiobooks you've already purchased from a participating author.
Enjoy great features like offline listening and fine-grained speed control, built by a team of audiobook-lovers who listen every day. Or, listen while you fold laundry by casting to a Chromecast or Google Home device.
Authors Direct is an opportunity to spend money directly with your favorite authors and build a library of audiobooks you love. It's a great way to show your support and encourage writers to create more audiobooks.
