Authoreon for Android

Key Details of Authoreon
- The Authoreon App is a simple and user-friendly free app that lets you easily create and scan Authoreons' A-ID.
- Last updated on 10/29/2019
- Virus scan status:
Clean (it's extremely likely that this software program is clean)
Developer's Description
The Authoreon App is a simple and user-friendly free app that lets you easily create and scan Authoreons' A-ID. Just launch the app and point your camera at the A-ID. The A-ID Scanner is very quick and provides accurate results on the fly. It supports all types of information the A-ID might contain.
Authoreon is all aboout protecting Authenticity & Trust. The Authoreon A-ID enables you to verify, authorize, authenticate or certify any identity or asset fast, seamlessly and securely on the Blockchain.
Upcoming products and use cases are as follows:
Brand Protection
Authorize your retail and let your customers verify original products against counterfeits by scanning the unique surface structure.
A self-managed Identity
Regain full control over your personal data, grant selective access and enable instant registrations, logins and checkouts.
Art Protection
Protect and verify your original artwork against art forgery by adding a unique-like-a-fingerprint optical-surface-scan.
Secure File Storage
Store sensitive files and documents securely on the blockchain and grant selective access to authorized parties.
Traceability
Track and trace assets, products and processes through supply and ownership chains. Every step is verifiable on the Blockchain.
Certificates
Create and verify all sorts of certificates on the blockchain to prevent fakes and forgeries, as well as to provide more information.
With this A-ID Scanner you can scan A-IDs using your mobile devices camera or have the information decoded from a photo of a code.
You can also create A-IDs and share them via Email, Messengers, etc.
The App is constantly being updated and will provide a lot more features in the coming weeks.
