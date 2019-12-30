Atrial Plus enables better communication between healthcare providers - clinics, labs and patients, resulting in reducing wait times, timely reports, better patient care and effective practice management
- Instant communication with patients and other healthcare providers
- One click appointment setup, re-scheduling
- Appointment Delay and cancellation notification
- Create bills for patient
- Patients can make online payments
- Contextual patient health information
- View patient health history
