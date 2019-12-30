X

atrial plus for iOS

By Forent Technologies Pvt Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Forent Technologies Pvt Limited

Atrial Plus enables better communication between healthcare providers - clinics, labs and patients, resulting in reducing wait times, timely reports, better patient care and effective practice management

- Instant communication with patients and other healthcare providers

- One click appointment setup, re-scheduling

- Appointment Delay and cancellation notification

- Create bills for patient

- Patients can make online payments

- Contextual patient health information

- View patient health history

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release December 30, 2019
Date Added December 30, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping