at risk?

How many people in your workplace are at risk?

Injuries are rarely caused by one time behaviours.

A dangerous behaviour has usually occurred many times before the person connects with the hazard. The warning signs are there if you look hard enough. This app encourages people to look, connect and question.

Collect and Analyze at risk? information.

At risk? is an observation, data capture and conversation tool that supports the at-risk/reduced-risk concepts developed by Sodak.

Read more about At Risk here www.sodak.co.uk.

COLLECT

Instant data capture of observed at-risk and reduced-risk behaviours in the field, office or closer to home.

Data is grouped into a weekly combined data point then graphed against time allowing the user to see trends evolve.

Observation details are kept minimal to make data collection quick and easy this promotes exploratory questions rather than serving up answers. The worker and supervisor are encouraged to seek out lasting solutions together.

What kind of things are being observed?

What are we doing that is supporting this number of at risk behaviours?

What can we say and do to increase the number of reduced risk behaviours?

Use at risk? to structure Safety and Progress meetings. Conversation points and actions can be captured, saved then offered for review at future meetings.

Data gathered offline is automatically stored for later synchronisation when connected to WiFi or 3/4G.

Location suggestion through Geo-location makes it easier to input data for a specific area.

Add depth by tagging; weather, area, supervisor, work type (whatever you like), to samples.

ANALYSE

Reveal how many people are at risk and use data to initiate enquiring conversations up and down the management chain.

Select a date range then share graphs and actions by as CSV or PDF.

Send to multiple people.

Observe, share, discuss, improve.