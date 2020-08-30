latest work !!

Infinite Capsule Bender & Super Refreshing Puzzle "Astarism"

You can turn endlessly!

Super exhilaration with super easy puzzles!

Score contest at GameCenter is hot !!

-> Best for commuting time out of school !! Try it!

I want to endlessly go wild!

Not only do you collect the characters you got with Gasha,

You can be active in the super exhilarating puzzle!

The rules of the puzzle are easy.

Just replace the blocks and arrange three in the vertical, horizontal and naname!

The more you play, the more Gasha diamonds are available.

I feel so good because I can turn on cancer and gas!

The more you play, the more "new Gasha" comes up!

Get more and more new characters, let's make a big success in the puzzle!

There are over 100 types of gasa!

From cool characters, to pretty things!

Also supports Game Center !!

Ranking by rank is hot !! Align characters more and more,

Let's raise the character and raise the rank!