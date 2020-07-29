This apps links up to the "aspara nature" to release and expand full capability of your aspara for more fun!

What is "aspara nature"?

"aspara nature" is a Smart Grower - you can grow plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruit indoor anytime anywhere without soil. aspara nature provides the most suitable light for your plants, it waters your plants automatically and it even monitors if there is enough food for your plants!

What does aspara apps do?

"aspara nature" can run automatically by the device itself. With aspara apps, it further releases and extends your ""aspara nature"" to its full potential!

aspara apps' main features:

- Connection to "aspara nature" to control settings and collect planting data

- Calendar to track plant growth conditions

- Sharing your plant growing progress and result with your friends and families