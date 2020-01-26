We match your questions with the experiences of people.

It allows you to get specific answers from real people in real time.

No more data strip on long search safaris in search engines to verify information or offers.

Forget about random asking for help and recommendations in your Social Network Bubble.

Another advantage: the mask protects your identity as you ask or answer questions. Whatever you want to know, here you can ask it anonymously and confidentially.

Get the full network power of this unique Crowd Intelligence from real people around the world.

At the end of the day we can get you the right people to your question.

Features:

The app offers an anonymous, private chat. This means that answers can be compared immediately and verified on demand.

In your profile you can subscribe to questions which you would like to receive and answer. The app creates an individual mask from your profile, which guarantees your anonymity.

mAsk is already able to answer more than 70% of all questions asked today. The crowd is still at the beginning. But what happens when this crowd is 100 or 1000 times as big?

We believe mAsk will be unbeatable.

Crazy, isn't it?

What is new:

Become a verified user as an influencer or service provider

Report inappropriate answers

Block disturbing user