X

asdf stickers for iOS

By Good Catch Limited $0.99

Developer's Description

By Good Catch Limited

They said we could never teach a llama to make a sticker pack but here it is:

47 asdfmovie official stickers from TomSka!

Whether you like trains, know how to beep beep like a sheep or just want to do an internet with your friends - theres something here for you!

Tips on installing stickers:

To access iMessage apps, compose a new iMessage to a friend and tap the iMessage App Store icon alongside the compose field.

Tap the four oval icon on the lower left corner to open the app drawer. From there, tap the plus icon labelled Store to access the iMessage App Store.

In the App Store, tap the Manage tab in the top right to add your purchased apps to your app drawer.

How to use stickers:

TAP a sticker to add it to your message thread

PEEL & PLACE stickers on top of message bubbles or photos, just tap, hold and drop!

LAYER stickers over each other in conversations in iMessage

SCALE & ROTATE stickers by using a second finger before you place it on a bubble

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Thug Life Game

Free
Become the ultimate mafia boss.
iOS
Thug Life Game

Siri

Free
Get things done easily and faster.
iOS
Siri

Urdu Keypad

Free
Type in Urdu on your iOS device.
iOS
Urdu Keypad

Pusheen Animated Stickers

$0.99
Make your conversations cuter with these animated Pusheen stickers...
iOS
Pusheen Animated Stickers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping