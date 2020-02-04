They said we could never teach a llama to make a sticker pack but here it is:

47 asdfmovie official stickers from TomSka!

Whether you like trains, know how to beep beep like a sheep or just want to do an internet with your friends - theres something here for you!

Tips on installing stickers:

To access iMessage apps, compose a new iMessage to a friend and tap the iMessage App Store icon alongside the compose field.

Tap the four oval icon on the lower left corner to open the app drawer. From there, tap the plus icon labelled Store to access the iMessage App Store.

In the App Store, tap the Manage tab in the top right to add your purchased apps to your app drawer.

How to use stickers:

TAP a sticker to add it to your message thread

PEEL & PLACE stickers on top of message bubbles or photos, just tap, hold and drop!

LAYER stickers over each other in conversations in iMessage

SCALE & ROTATE stickers by using a second finger before you place it on a bubble