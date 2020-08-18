Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

arzjoo for Android

By A to Z Crypto Free

Developer's Description

By A to Z Crypto

Arzjoo: The most complete cryptocurrency buy and sale application

Were the Iran largest cryptocurrency exchange, with over 10.000 users. Arzjoo allows you to securely buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, and many more on our easy, user-friendly app and web platform.

* Quick and easy registration

* view crypto currency prices

* Purchase Bitcoin and other currencies quickly and without restrictions

* Selling unlimited digital currency

* The first bitcoin wallet in Iran

* Deposit, withdraw and maintanance of crypto currencies

* 24/7 Support team

To contact us Send an email at info@arzjoo.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now