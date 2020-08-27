agarwood store , good quality agarwod quality control the larger supplier agarwood from indonesia , since 2011

Agarwood SUPER is :

malino agarwood come from upland forest on the island kalimantan

agarwood malino is a type of super but not singing in the water

agarwood malino have blackish brown shades of brown striated

agarwood malino have a delicate fragrance naturally

agarwood malino have smell that are suitable as aromatherpy

agarwood malino is used for material aloes stupa

record

- super Kalimantan aloes including wood which is very rare, mystical timber in Kalimantan, has a distinctive sweet aroma of agarwood super, super full of jet black pig aloes (aloes king)

good quality

good smell

naturally jungle