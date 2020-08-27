Join or Sign In

artkios agarwood store for Android

By artkios Free

Developer's Description

By artkios

agarwood store , good quality agarwod quality control the larger supplier agarwood from indonesia , since 2011

Agarwood SUPER is :

malino agarwood come from upland forest on the island kalimantan

agarwood malino is a type of super but not singing in the water

agarwood malino have blackish brown shades of brown striated

agarwood malino have a delicate fragrance naturally

agarwood malino have smell that are suitable as aromatherpy

agarwood malino is used for material aloes stupa

record

- super Kalimantan aloes including wood which is very rare, mystical timber in Kalimantan, has a distinctive sweet aroma of agarwood super, super full of jet black pig aloes (aloes king)

good quality

good smell

naturally jungle

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 27, 2020
Date Added August 27, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

