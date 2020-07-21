Army Commando SWAT Task Force

Are you ready to join military combat mission of elite commando strike team? You belong to SWAT Task force, joined with Army Commando Team. Full action packed in one game.

In Army Commando SWAT Task Force you are an elite military commando having duty to encounter enemies in war. There are elite military combat missions that involves shooting, driving, and defense. You need to successfully accomplish all of them.

You belong to SWAT task force and your team has joined army combat commando during war hour. Defend your homeland during world war as military combat shooter. Counter strike enemies that attacks your task force.

One wrong decision can result in high damage counter attack on your mobile strike task-force squad. There are advanced weapons, military vehicles, turrets, and heavy war machinery to utilize for your SWAT tactics. Plan carefully before moving ahead.

In Game Features

- Third person shooting combats

- First person shooting missions

- Military vehicles driving objectives

- Light weapons, machine guns like ak47, 9mm pistols

- Heavy weapons like bazooka, rocket launcher for defense

- Radar navigation system to detect enemy soldiers

- SWAT Task force missions in collaboration with army soldiers

- Stunning war environments with great 3D effects

- Full on action packed in one game

- Must try game

This game contains exciting challenging missions. Eliminate potential threats in war battlefield. We will appreciate your kind feedback to improve it.