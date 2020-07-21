Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

army commando swat task force for iOS

By Sikander Shah Free

Developer's Description

By Sikander Shah

Army Commando SWAT Task Force

Are you ready to join military combat mission of elite commando strike team? You belong to SWAT Task force, joined with Army Commando Team. Full action packed in one game.

In Army Commando SWAT Task Force you are an elite military commando having duty to encounter enemies in war. There are elite military combat missions that involves shooting, driving, and defense. You need to successfully accomplish all of them.

You belong to SWAT task force and your team has joined army combat commando during war hour. Defend your homeland during world war as military combat shooter. Counter strike enemies that attacks your task force.

One wrong decision can result in high damage counter attack on your mobile strike task-force squad. There are advanced weapons, military vehicles, turrets, and heavy war machinery to utilize for your SWAT tactics. Plan carefully before moving ahead.

In Game Features

- Third person shooting combats

- First person shooting missions

- Military vehicles driving objectives

- Light weapons, machine guns like ak47, 9mm pistols

- Heavy weapons like bazooka, rocket launcher for defense

- Radar navigation system to detect enemy soldiers

- SWAT Task force missions in collaboration with army soldiers

- Stunning war environments with great 3D effects

- Full on action packed in one game

- Must try game

This game contains exciting challenging missions. Eliminate potential threats in war battlefield. We will appreciate your kind feedback to improve it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, raise a clan, and compete for victory in epic Clan Wars.
iOS
Clash of Clans

ROBLOX

Free
Explore an infinite variety of ultimate virtual 3D worlds powered by your imagination.
iOS
ROBLOX

Subway Surfers

Free
Help three resilient mates escape from the grumpy Inspector by dashing and dodging.
iOS
Subway Surfers

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now