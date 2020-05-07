X

arguscarhire.com Car Rental for iOS

By ArgusCarHire.com Free

By ArgusCarHire.com

Finding the cheapest car hire has never been so easy. The arguscarhire.com app makes worldwide car rental available to you, instantly.

Arguscarhire.com is the worlds leading car hire comparison website. Compare deals from over 1,500 suppliers in more than 30,000 locations worldwide. From airport to downtown, we have you covered. We work with every major car hire company along with independent and local suppliers to find you the best car at the best price.

Whats are the best things about the arguscarhire.com app?

5 million+ customers.

My Booking eVoucher - pick up your car with your phone.

Free cancellation.

No credit card fees.

Easily change pick up time, location or car.

Add insurance.

Contact our multi-lingual Customer Care Team 7 days a week.

Booked already or on another device? No Problem.

With My Bookings you can find, sync and save any previous bookings & use your eVoucher on pick up.

Download the arguscarhire.com app today and find the best car at the best price in Portugal, Spain, UK, Faro, Tenerife, Majorca and another 30,000 locations

If you would like to send us feedback, please do get in touch. We would love to hear from you:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arguscarhire

Twitter: https://twitter.com/arguscarhire

What's new in version 2.3.2

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 2.3.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
