This app provides a detailed description of the components found in the Arduino starter kit. The components includes:-
-12C LCD
-Potentiometer
-Resistors
-Jumper wires
-Usb cable
-Breadboard
-Dot matrix display
-4-Segment display
-Push button
-Piezo buzzer
-Ultra sonic sensor
-Servo motor
-Light dependent resistors
-Hall effect switch
-Laser emitting diode module
-Vibration switch module
-Infrared sensor receiver module
-DC motors
-Soil moisture sensor
The information provided by this application gives a good background for anyone intending to build Arduino projects