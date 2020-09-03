Join or Sign In

arduino starter kit full guide for Android

By St. Mary's High School Lushangonyi Free

Developer's Description

By St. Mary's High School Lushangonyi

This app provides a detailed description of the components found in the Arduino starter kit. The components includes:-

-12C LCD

-Potentiometer

-Resistors

-Jumper wires

-Usb cable

-Breadboard

-Dot matrix display

-4-Segment display

-Push button

-Piezo buzzer

-Ultra sonic sensor

-Servo motor

-Light dependent resistors

-Hall effect switch

-Laser emitting diode module

-Vibration switch module

-Infrared sensor receiver module

-DC motors

-Soil moisture sensor

The information provided by this application gives a good background for anyone intending to build Arduino projects

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
