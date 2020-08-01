Artifact unlocks the amazing world of Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Scan real world objects and images anywhere you see the 'Scan with Artifact' logo to unlock new content or simply browse through the library of available experiences.

Artifact allows the deployment of everything from video overlays to amazing Virtual Reality games and experiences via the cloud.

Ar.tifact - Putting Content into Context.

Find more markers at ar.tifact.com/artifacts