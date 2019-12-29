X

anti cancer diet for Android

By High Soft App Free

Developer's Description

By High Soft App

It has identified a number of foods that reduce the risk of developing cancer. They contain fiber, antioxidants or vitamins with recognized properties. Fruits and vegetables, drinks ... Overview of your health-allies!

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in France. Diet is a key factor in the onset and development of this disease. If there is no food to be avoided, some consumed in excess can be dangerous. red meat, alcohol, salt. Where hide the risks?

Here is a list of anti cancer diet

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3

General

Release December 29, 2019
Date Added December 29, 2019
Version 3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping