It has identified a number of foods that reduce the risk of developing cancer. They contain fiber, antioxidants or vitamins with recognized properties. Fruits and vegetables, drinks ... Overview of your health-allies!

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in France. Diet is a key factor in the onset and development of this disease. If there is no food to be avoided, some consumed in excess can be dangerous. red meat, alcohol, salt. Where hide the risks?

Here is a list of anti cancer diet