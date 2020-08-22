Join or Sign In

angry cheetah ready to destroy town for iOS

By Arfan Iqbal Free

Developer's Description

By Arfan Iqbal

Angry Cheetah is the story to of crazy cheetah which is very hungry

Cheetah destroy the city and disturb the city environment and citizens

Have you ever wondered what it is like to be Wild Cheetah which create disturbance in city you never forgot this cheetah simulator .If you ever wondered what it would be like to play a free Cheetah Simulator, this is your chance and best idea for you .

How To Play:

*Start the game

*Take the Control of a Cheetah

*Move Cheetah with Joystick

*Hit and attack the others

*save your health

*complete your tasks in required time

Features:

*HD Graphics

*Smooth Control

*Awesome Environment

*Real Animations of all models

*crazy Wild Cheetah

*Easy Map System

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
