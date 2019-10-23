At the heart of it angels with me is a photo album devoted to remembrance. Cherish the significant people in your life. Whether the divine, family, friends, or prominent figures forever carry their presence, for a moment of reflection or recollection, in album pages dedicated to them - carry them with you.

angels with me asks you to transform your device as a gateway to devotion of your loved ones. What it gives you is a destination to set aside your global connectivity for a moment of reflection, inspiration, and reassurance. We hope its beautiful simplicity and design will lend itself to enriching your day with - a calm sense of possibility. The angels with me app is a digital touchstone to those who we feel are the angels in our lives. Whether it was for one moment or a life long presence, the comfort they provide, the thoughts and deeds they bestow upon us, are the greatest assurances we can rely on to forge ahead in our daily lives.

In addition to Angels the app has two other album categories included - Memorials and Mentors. Memorials provides a place to recall cherished individuals, ever prominent in our lives, who have passed on, along with the Mentors we honor who give us guidance and direction, the benefactors and patrons on our path in life - each has an album.

Each category - Angels, Memorials, Mentors - has 12 albums and each album holds 12 images. Use your phone's stored images, use your phone's camera to take pictures of your old photographs, take new pictures, wherever, and select them for use in the apps album pages while you add backgrounds, frames or borders, and text in the album page to celebrate your Angels/Memorials/Mentors. You can share your pages with others on social media or in messages with the apps share options. Join us in an ever growing community willing to embrace those who are meaningful and help us grow as we find fulfillment in our lives.

We look forward to you finding the angels with me app a wonderful companion close at hand. Wed love for you to share your pages with us and others on the Facebook and twitter pages weve set aside, a community gallery of sorts for you. There is a cost to the app, less than a greeting card, as we have no advertising, in-app purchases, or paid versions to interfere with what we hope becomes a truly personal moment in your day.

Recognize your Angels, Recall your Memorials, and Honor your Mentors using the angels with me app.