andcards for iOS

By andCards Free

Developer's Description

By andCards

andcards is the member-first coworking space software. We believe that a breathtaking member experience is a key to a successful coworking space or flex office business.

"andcards digital platform put us ahead of competition."

Ann Yoo, Head of Community & Sales, SPARKPLUS

"We saved a ton of time with andcards. It's simple, visual, and has convenient mobile apps."

Gaston Lavorato, CEO, DOERS Coworking

andcards reinvents coworking software putting member experience front and center. Tenants can get the most out of their shared workspace with:

Meeting room booking system with credit system, one-click payments, reminders, calendar sync, and room display support.

Community member and company directory with rich profiles, instant search, and mass invite.

Stream community news feed with photo galleries, likes, comments, and push notifications.

Benefit catalog with an application system for partner offers.

Services marketplace to learn about all available services and apply easily.

Customer support integrations for 1:1 chats, custom bots, and issue reporting.

Access control system integrations for door unlock with a smartphone.

Email marketing service integration for welcome emails and newsletter automation.

Cloud printing integration for granting members instant access to your printing infrastructure.

Zapier and API to sync with all your favorite apps.

Learn more about andcards on our website.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0.32

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 4.0.32

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
