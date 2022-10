Developer's Description By Crowdspan

Stop networking. Start talking!Chat and share with your industry peers and coworkers without disclosing your identity. Among is a mobile message board for professionals, an industry-wide water cooler to find out whats going on in your industry, exchange news, rumors, thoughts, information, or ask others for advice or their opinions.Highlights: Speak freely: by using an alias you can be yourself among your peers without worrying about having to represent your employer or curate your professional image Talk publicly or privately: create and reply to hashtag topics, use @ mentions, or exchange private messages with individual users Build community reputation: win points by posting relevant content and engaging your peers Keep it relevant: vote posts up/down (posts that receive more than five down votes are cut from the feed), share with and invite friends without disclosing your alias, flag and block offending posts and users Its 100% free!